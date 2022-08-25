Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$1.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.80-$8.85 EPS.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $363.27. The company had a trading volume of 29,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,069. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $336.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Synopsys

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $401.73.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total transaction of $5,647,202.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,223,171.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total value of $5,647,202.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,223,171.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $13,582,165.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,645 shares of company stock worth $23,176,478. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

