Syntax Advisors LLC Invests $42,000 in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Syntax Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40.

Several analysts have commented on BNED shares. StockNews.com upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Barnes & Noble Education to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

