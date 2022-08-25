Syntax Advisors LLC Sells 154 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Syntax Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $144.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.05.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Consumer Edge lowered J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.92.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

