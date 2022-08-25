Syntax Advisors LLC Sells 603 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Syntax Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 5.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 51.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 18,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 278.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 88,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 65,127 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSIC opened at $74.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.06. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.25 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. UBS Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

