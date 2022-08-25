Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS) Trading 0.9% Higher

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.79 and last traded at $38.79. 4,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 9,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.46.

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.08% of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

