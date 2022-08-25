Syntropy 24 Hour Volume Reaches $155,949.00 (NOIA)

Syntropy (NOIA) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Syntropy has a market cap of $42.92 million and approximately $155,949.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syntropy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0732 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Syntropy has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

About Syntropy

Syntropy (NOIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,301,860 coins. The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet. Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syntropy

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

