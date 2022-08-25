Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $16,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYY. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.87. 9,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.06 and its 200-day moving average is $83.89. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

