TaaS (TAAS) Price Reaches $0.84 on Major Exchanges

TaaS (TAAS) traded down 20.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, TaaS has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.82 million and approximately $762.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00002241 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TaaS alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,635.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003773 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00129607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00033060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00077200 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund.

Buying and Selling TaaS

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.