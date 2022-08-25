Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,762,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,719 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 2.4% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $183,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSM traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.01. The stock had a trading volume of 189,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,272,938. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.63. The company has a market cap of $451.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

