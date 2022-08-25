Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

TPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Tapestry to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

NYSE TPR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.03. 2,964,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,942,765. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.51. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 13,214.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,542,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $62,642,000 after buying an additional 1,531,329 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,758,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $145,237,000 after buying an additional 1,492,589 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,815,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $178,896,000 after buying an additional 920,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after buying an additional 751,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,130,989 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $127,117,000 after buying an additional 576,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

