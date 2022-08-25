Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.80 and last traded at $61.74. 45,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 74,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.87.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Techtronic Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day moving average is $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

