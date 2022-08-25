Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Trading Down 0.2%

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.80 and last traded at $61.74. Approximately 45,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 74,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.87.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Techtronic Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.81.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

