Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tecnoglass presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.
Tecnoglass Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of TGLS stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tecnoglass
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 24,976 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 31.6% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 274,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 65,991 shares in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tecnoglass
Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.
