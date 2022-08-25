Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Up 556.7% in August

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, an increase of 556.7% from the July 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.37 ($0.38) to €0.20 ($0.20) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.18.

Telecom Italia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TIIAY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 295,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,060. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.01.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

Featured Stories

