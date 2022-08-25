Terra (LUNA) Trading Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Terra has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Terra has a market cap of $221.30 million and $37.53 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00008014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00007593 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014084 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.
- Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- CenterPrime (CPX) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.
About Terra
LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money.
Terra Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
