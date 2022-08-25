Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN traded up $2.74 on Thursday, reaching $174.93. 37,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,070,825. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.51 and its 200-day moving average is $169.84. The company has a market cap of $159.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

