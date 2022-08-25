Texas Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Shares Down 0.4%

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 146,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 105,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Texas Mineral Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94.

Texas Mineral Resources Company Profile

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Round Top rare earth-uranium- project covering 950 acres in Hudspeth County, Texas; and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres adjacent to the Round Top project.

