TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TFII shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TFI International from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on TFI International from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.56.

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of TFI International stock traded up $3.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.33. 128,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,475. TFI International has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.05.

TFI International Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 14.42%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TFI International stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 1,700.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TFI International were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

