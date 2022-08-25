The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAKE shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 321.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 63,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 48,564 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 170.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth approximately $674,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 4.6 %

CAKE opened at $33.61 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average is $33.83.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.64 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

