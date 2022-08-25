The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Clorox by 339.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

Insider Activity

Clorox Price Performance

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLX opened at $147.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.86 and its 200-day moving average is $142.84.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

See Also

