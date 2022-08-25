The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.34. 96,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,141,959. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.97 and its 200 day moving average is $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.53.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.
Insider Activity at Coca-Cola
In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.35.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
