The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $322,922.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002165 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00765241 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016060 BTC.
The Crypto Prophecies Coin Profile
The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 240,723,066 coins and its circulating supply is 107,559,375 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets.
Buying and Selling The Crypto Prophecies
Receive News & Updates for The Crypto Prophecies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Crypto Prophecies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.