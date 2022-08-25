The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Stake Lessened by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 156,787 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 44,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period.

GRX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.46. 20,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,984. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $14.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

