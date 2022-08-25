The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Price Target to $5.75

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.95 to $5.75 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.96.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance
GOL opened at $4.47 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $885.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.09.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
