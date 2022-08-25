The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $35.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sell rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

RRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.24.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $34.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.97. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $37.44.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Range Resources will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $361,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 332,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,009,633.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 385.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.