The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HHC shares. StockNews.com raised Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Howard Hughes to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Howard Hughes from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

NYSE HHC opened at $67.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.41. Howard Hughes has a 1 year low of $60.04 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HHC. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

