The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens cut The Pennant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

The Pennant Group Price Performance

PNTG opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $486.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.78 and a beta of 2.38. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $45,651.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,961. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

