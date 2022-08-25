The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 804.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,534 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $37,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,193,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,724 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,169,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,231,000 after purchasing an additional 536,564 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,974,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,010,476,000 after purchasing an additional 486,126 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.62. 27,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,214. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.39 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

