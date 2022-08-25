The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) EVP Sells $599,896.00 in Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

TJX stock opened at $64.37 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average of $61.97.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,032 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,787 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

