The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 855,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.82% of Toro worth $73,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tobam grew its position in Toro by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toro alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $449,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $62,077.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $961,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $449,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,077.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,537. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Up 0.2 %

TTC stock opened at $87.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $112.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Toro Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.