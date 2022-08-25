The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Declares $0.89 Quarterly Dividend

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.89 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

TD opened at C$85.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$83.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$92.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$154.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.61. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$77.27 and a one year high of C$109.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.88 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$11.26 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300004 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$102.00 price objective for the company. Kaufman Brothers decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Fundamental Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$100.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

