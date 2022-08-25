THEKEY Achieves Market Capitalization of $707,069.88 (TKY)

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. THEKEY has a market cap of $707,069.88 and $185,937.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000293 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip.

THEKEY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

