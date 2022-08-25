Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $22,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,869,000 after purchasing an additional 15,063 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,427 shares of company stock valued at $40,375,225. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $576.32. 26,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,453. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $560.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $497.83 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Barclays raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $662.07.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

