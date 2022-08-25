Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Increased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,427 shares of company stock valued at $40,375,225. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $662.07.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $573.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $224.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $560.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.47. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

