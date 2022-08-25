Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Shares Sold by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC cut its stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 112.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Thermon Group by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on THR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Insider Transactions at Thermon Group

Thermon Group Price Performance

In other Thermon Group news, Director John T. Nesser III bought 3,637 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $56,555.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Bruce Thames bought 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $48,793.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 209,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,545.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John T. Nesser III purchased 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $56,555.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,867 shares of company stock valued at $186,906. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

THR stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.87. The company had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,625. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $631.58 million, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.12 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.