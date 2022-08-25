Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 34,411 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for about 1.1% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Micron Technology worth $86,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU traded up $2.26 on Thursday, reaching $60.57. The stock had a trading volume of 423,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,193,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.24. The stock has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Citigroup reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.