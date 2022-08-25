Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of LPL Financial worth $23,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LPLA. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $694,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 38.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 172,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 47,824 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,914,000 after purchasing an additional 157,918 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $227.56. 5,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,929. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.84 and a twelve month high of $234.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPLA. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total transaction of $2,627,106.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,502,283.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $34,201,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total value of $2,627,106.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,502,283.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,269 shares of company stock valued at $18,590,741 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

