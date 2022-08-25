Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $18.59 Million Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,203 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of MaxLinear worth $18,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MXL. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,507,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $21,036,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $16,565,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $11,155,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 895,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,265,000 after buying an additional 139,224 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MXL has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of MXL traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.41. The stock had a trading volume of 12,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $77.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average of $45.70. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.99.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. MaxLinear had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The business had revenue of $280.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

