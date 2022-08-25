Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $21.84 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,069 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $21,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FCX traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $32.56. 631,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,764,302. The company has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average is $38.87. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

