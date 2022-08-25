Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 796,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,711 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 0.8% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $63,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.64. 216,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,554,357. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.94. The company has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.