Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,666 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Leslie’s worth $19,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LESL. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 17.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 21.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 9.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.83. The company had a trading volume of 34,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,353. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

