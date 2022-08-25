Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Makes New $44.85 Million Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,846,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $15.74 on Thursday, hitting $2,006.70. 6,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,669.34 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,891.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,557.20.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

