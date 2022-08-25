Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 58,194 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 56.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 58,194 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $30,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $1,578,341,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,900,449,000 after buying an additional 683,314 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 568.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 237,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,319,000 after buying an additional 201,665 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 903,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $610,434,000 after buying an additional 187,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 30.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 795,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,536,000 after acquiring an additional 185,017 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.67. 839,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,550,924. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.43. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.72 and a 52 week high of $176.29. The company has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify Company Profile

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities began coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $75.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.49.

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.