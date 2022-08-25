Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.47-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Thoughtworks also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.10-$0.11 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.04.

Thoughtworks Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ TWKS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,939. Thoughtworks has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $29,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,168.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $114,500. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Thoughtworks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 12.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 52.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 21.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Stories

