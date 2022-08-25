TigerCash (TCH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.21 Million

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, TigerCash has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $399,506.09 and approximately $1.21 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.20 or 0.00955096 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,602.14 or 1.00057561 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange.

TigerCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

