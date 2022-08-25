Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) shot up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.04. 950,168 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 30,274,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark lowered shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $5.75 to $4.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.15.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.53 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 71.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,624,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,558,765.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Tilray by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 89,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 23,097 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Tilray by 57.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tilray by 13.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,151,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 138,406 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Tilray by 47.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 414,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 133,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

