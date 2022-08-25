Tilray Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 129,629 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 69% compared to the typical volume of 76,799 call options.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,624,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,558,765.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 376,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 23,012 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at $355,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 188.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tilray stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.16. 1,482,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,274,164. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.27). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 71.52%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TLRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $5.75 to $4.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.15.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

