Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Rating) traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 17,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 96,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Timberline Resources Trading Up 5.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral prospects in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

