TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Shares of TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

TNR Gold Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00.

TNR Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. The company also has royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

