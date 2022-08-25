TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Shares of TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00.
TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. The company also has royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.
