Tokyo AU (TOKAU) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.33 Million

Tokyo AU (TOKAU) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Tokyo AU coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tokyo AU has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. Tokyo AU has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and $72,715.00 worth of Tokyo AU was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00767057 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015995 BTC.
Tokyo AU Profile
Tokyo AU’s total supply is 869,223,593,717,516 coins. Tokyo AU’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Tokyo AU Coin Trading
